Police: 1 shot during dispute between 2 Amazon drivers in Chesterfield neighborhood

Posted at 10:21 AM, Jan 15, 2023
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – An Amazon delivery driver is recovering after being shot in a Chesterfield County neighborhood Saturday evening, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Chesterfield Police said there was an argument between two Amazon drivers in the 4300 block of Allworthy Lane.

Officers said that the victim drove away from the scene, but was later discovered and taken to a nearby hospital with an injury that was considered not life-threatening.

Police said an arrest has been made in the case.

No additional details were available at last check.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

