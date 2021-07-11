Woman killed, driver injured in Hanover motorcycle crash

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities have released the name of a woman killed in a wreck involving a motorcycle and a sedan Friday night in Hanover County.

Deputies were called to the 11900 block of North Lakeridge Parkway for a two-vehicle crash just after 11:05 p.m.

"The preliminary investigation revealed that a 1997 Yamaha motorcycle, with two riders, was traveling westbound on North Lakeridge Parkway when it collided with a 2010 Dodge sedan turning eastbound onto North Lakeridge Parkway out of a business parking lot," Lt. James R. Cooper with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said.

The motorcycle passenger, 25-year-old Amanda Paige Ball of Glen Allen, died at the scene, Cooper said.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to VCU Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening, officials said.

The driver of the sedan was not hurt.

"We extend our thoughts and prayers to the family of Amanda Ball during this difficult time," deputies said.

Cooper said deputies continue to investigate the crash and "are still collecting information."

Anyone with information about the crash can call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.