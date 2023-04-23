Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Police ID woman killed when Jeep ran off I-64, hit trees and overturned

Richmond news and weather update for Sunday, April 23
Interstate 64 / I-64 generic
Posted at 6:18 PM, Apr 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-23 18:24:29-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- State police have released the name of the driver killed when her Jeep crashed on Interstate 64 in eastern Henrico County Saturday afternoon.

Troopers said the wreck happened just before 1:40 p.m. on I-64 at mile marker 200, which is near I-295.

"A Jeep Wrangler was traveling east on I-64 when it ran off the left side of the interstate, struck several trees and overturned," officials wrote.

The driver, 30-year-old Amanda B. Casey, of Chester died at the scene, according to troopers.

The cause of the wreck remains under investigation, officials said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone