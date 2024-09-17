How these women help families caring for loved ones living with Alzheimer’s. It's a growing need.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Around 164,000 people over the age of 65 are living with Alzheimer’s disease in Virginia.

That number is expected to grow as the Baby Boomer generation ages.

Alzheimer’s disease is a fatal brain disorder, that slowly destroys memory and thinking skills, for which there is no cure.

For four hours twice a week, Barbara Gibbs helps 91-year-old Margaret Swinson remember.

“We do a lot of games and the puzzles especially she loves and does very, very well with the puzzles,” Gibbs explained.

Gibbs, a licensed personal care assistant with Senior Helpers of Greater Richmond, supports Swinson’s needs like medication reminders, exercise, and memory activities.

Their day includes exercise and recall therapy.

The pair talk about the good times and Swinson shares fond memories of her cats.

The ultimate goal is to give Swinson’s daughter and her Chesterfield family some relief.

“I’m freeing her and giving her time to do things that she needs to get done,” Gibbs stated.

Senior Helpers franchise co-owner Alyssa Valentine entered into the growing movement about two years ago, witnessing the demand for families to keep their loved ones home.

“People are realizing the benefits and values of having in-home care for their loved ones - keeping them in a safe environment, a comfortable environment, and a place they call home,” Valentine said.

Swinson moved in with her daughter after a fall earlier this year.

Living inside the home helped the family learn more about the extent of her early stages of dementia.

Doctors diagnose some patients with Alzheimer’s and dementia as early as in their 50s and 60s.

More and more families are choosing home care instead of moving a loved one into an assisted living facility.

“It's very enjoyable, as far as the client or the patient, being able to stay home because they are home and they're comfortable,” Gibbs said.

September is World Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. The month recognizes the impacts the disorder can have on both the patient and their families.

Some families have no choice but to move a family member into a facility. But, for others, keeping them at home is the best route to success.

Valentine said it’s essential for everyone to keep their minds active, regardless of age.

If you're a senior or caring for an aging loved one, there are specific activities that can help stimulate the brain, such as, playing board games, cooking, solving crosswords, and engaging in conversations about their past experiences.



