How technology led police to suspect in man's slaying outside Richmond 7-Eleven

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are crediting technology for helping identify a suspect in a deadly shooting after a fight inside a Richmond 7-Eleven store last month.

Police were called to the 2000 block of West Broad Street, near Meadow Street, for the shooting at about 11 a.m. on Feb. 20.

WTVR

Investigators said the situation began as an altercation at the convenience store which then spilled outside of the business.

The shooting took place in the alley behind the store, according to police.

When officers arrived, they found 24-year-old Balewa Hendy, of Richmond, unresponsive in the alley with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

WTVR

Detectives, with the aid of the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force and RPD’s Fourth Precinct Focus Mission Team, arrested 28-year-old Alvin Holmes, Richmond, on Wednesday, March 1 on charges connected to the shooting.

Holmes was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, but police said additional charges were pending.

“Technology played an important role in this investigation,” Richmond Police Interim Chief Rick Edwards. “Sources of video throughout the city enabled detectives to identify a vehicle and suspect. I also credit the work of Fourth Precinct’s FMT which was able to assist the Marshals in locating and apprehending the suspect.”

Anyone with more information about the case was asked to call Detective A. Sleem at 804-814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.