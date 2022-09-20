He's throwing a tailgate in Richmond and hopes people bring thousands of pounds of food

RICHMOND, Va. -- Bragging rights are a big deal for the alumni of most colleges and universities, whether it’s beating a rival school in sports or academic rankings. A Richmond event enters its 10th year pitting schools across the country against each other with a lofty goalline in sight: cross the mark of one million pounds of food collected.

Each year, the Alumni Charity Challenge collects thousands of pounds of food and monetary donations to provide to Feedmore, Central Virginia’s largest hunger-relief agency.

Over the past decade, the Alumni Charity Challenge has collected nearly 640,000 pounds of food. Organizer Timmy Nguyen said they’re feeling optimistic this year will be the biggest haul yet.

“I never thought we would get to where we are today," Nguyen said. "But it's a true testament to the community, really coming out and stepping up and helping us send a message that we want to end hunger."

WTVR Timmy Nguyen

September is Hunger Action Month nationally, and the amount of nutritious food Feedmore provides each year might make your head spin.

“Last year, we did about 40 million pounds of food; it's what we distributed in the community,” Kristy Dalton, Feedmore’s Community Engagement Manager, said.

Dalton said inflation and supply chain issues have kept the need high. Feedmore is still serving 15 percent more people compared to their numbers prior to the pandemic.

“Most of the people that we're helping, we're helping episodically. So, they have either lost their job and an unexpected car repair, medical expense — something has happened to them, and they've just fallen on hard times. So, they're having to choose between do they get food? Do they pay their rent?” Dalton said. “It could be any of us at any time in our lives. So, it's really great to be able to have the support of the community to help us help those others in our communities who are right there with us.”

The Alumni Charity Challenge is set for Wednesday night at City Stadium, home of the Richmond Kickers. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., alumni from 38 different schools will collect donations from community members, and the school with the highest total tonnage wins.

WTVR Feedmore Community Engagement Manager Kristy Dalton

Howard University won the challenge in 2021, bringing the equivalent of 29,980 pounds of food. Nguyen and Dalton said the setup feels like a large tailgate scenario, with a friendly competition that ultimately helps neighbors in our community.

“We always need the things that you have in your pantry at home. Peanut butter, canned proteins like tuna and chicken. dry beans are great mac and cheese, canned fruits and vegetables, pasta, pasta sauce, those are the things that we love,” Dalton said.

“It really shows how passionate all these universities are. Being a VCU person, you know, we want to see VCU win. But we're really excited to see everyone come together to support one mission. And that ultimately is making a difference in our community,” Nguyen said.

You can make a monetary donation online if you’re unable to attend in person. Find that information here.

Feedmore accepts donations year-round as well since the issue of hungry remains persistent.