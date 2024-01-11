Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Altria snags former Avail Vapor HQ in Chesterfield, but is mum on its future use

avail2.png
BizSense
avail2.png
Posted at 6:05 AM, Jan 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-11 06:05:20-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- The former home base of a once-fast-growing local e-cigarette company has been purchased by Richmond’s tobacco king.

An arm of Henrico-based Altria Group recently bought Avail Vapor’s former headquarters and manufacturing facility at 820 Southlake Blvd. in Chesterfield for $4.1 million, according to online county land records.

The roughly 40,000-square-foot facility is situated on a 4-acre property in the Southport Office Park and had once been the nerve center of Avail’s operations. The company at its peak had more than 100 retail locations in a dozen states before its ceased operations in late 2021 in the face of changing FDA regulations.

Avail launched in 2013 and bought the Southlake property for $1.6 million the following year. It began operations there in 2015. The property was most recently assessed at $1.8 million.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone