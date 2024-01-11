Altria snags former Avail Vapor HQ in Chesterfield, but is mum on its future use

RICHMOND, Va. -- The former home base of a once-fast-growing local e-cigarette company has been purchased by Richmond’s tobacco king.

An arm of Henrico-based Altria Group recently bought Avail Vapor’s former headquarters and manufacturing facility at 820 Southlake Blvd. in Chesterfield for $4.1 million, according to online county land records.

The roughly 40,000-square-foot facility is situated on a 4-acre property in the Southport Office Park and had once been the nerve center of Avail’s operations. The company at its peak had more than 100 retail locations in a dozen states before its ceased operations in late 2021 in the face of changing FDA regulations.

Avail launched in 2013 and bought the Southlake property for $1.6 million the following year. It began operations there in 2015. The property was most recently assessed at $1.8 million.

