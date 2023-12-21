This Army veteran was training to be a Capitol Police Officer. An accident derailed his plan.

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- Alton Mickle had a plan. After a successful career in the U.S. Amy as a military police officer, Mickle trained at Crater Criminal Justice Training Academy to become a certified police officer working for the Capitol Police. But the plan changed.

At the end of Mickle's fourth week of training, he was involved in a car crash.

"I just felt this strong impact. Next thing I know, I’m pulling myself from under the steering wheel, trying to get back up and I didn’t realize my neck was broken," he said about the car crash that left him paralyzed.

The five months since the crash have been filled with recovery and rehab for Mickle.

"Actually should be going home very soon, hopefully within the next 30 days," he said.

WTVR

On Thursday, Mickle joined his graduating class at the Crater Criminal Justice Training Academy.

“I still feel like I graduated, even though I didn’t get to walk down the aisle but I’m happy for everyone in the classroom," he said.

Mickle and his wife were surprised with gifts at the end of the graduation ceremony.

The first was from the FBI National Academy Association.

"I hope it helps alleviate some burden they have as a family, they’re great people," Richard Boyd, President FNI NA Association, said.

The second was a check from the Crater Justice Academy Foundation.

WTVR

"The class has kept him in their hearts and minds the whole time, they’ve been in touch with him, they’ve been on a GoFundMe campaign," Jon Cliborne, with the Crater Criminal Justice Training Academy, said.

Mickle said he wanted to work for the Capitol Police because of the department's professionalism.

He said he was grateful for the financial support and prayers from the community.

