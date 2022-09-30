Watch Now
Man with Alzheimer's missing in Henrico's West End last seen wearing blue raincoat, police say

Alton Fonville Jr.
Posted at 5:40 PM, Sep 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-30 17:43:02-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a man with Alzheimer’s missing in Henrico's West End.

Henrico Police said Alton Fonville Jr. was last seen in the area of N. Mooreland Road in Tuckahoe.

Officers said Fonville was last seen wearing a blue raincoat, red hat and blue jeans.

Alton Fonville Jr.
Alton Fonville Jr.

"First responders are quickly working to reunite him with his family," officers said.

Anyone who may have seen Fonville is urged to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

