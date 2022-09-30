Man with Alzheimer's missing in Henrico's West End last seen wearing blue raincoat, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a man with Alzheimer’s missing in Henrico's West End.

Henrico Police said Alton Fonville Jr. was last seen in the area of N. Mooreland Road in Tuckahoe.

Officers said Fonville was last seen wearing a blue raincoat, red hat and blue jeans.

Henrico Police Alton Fonville Jr.

"First responders are quickly working to reunite him with his family," officers said.

Anyone who may have seen Fonville is urged to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

