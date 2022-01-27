Search continues for inmate mistakenly released from Virginia prison

JARRATT, Va. — A search is underway for an inmate accidentally released the Greensville Correctional Center in Jarratt.

Alonza Wilds was recently discharged from the prison, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections, when he should have been turned over to a federal officer because of a probation violation involving drugs.

Virginia Department of Corrections Alonza Wilds

Instead, he was released to the custody of his wife.

The Virginia DOC is now working with local and federal authorities to locate Wilds.

His improper release is under investigation.

Wilds was convicted of stabbing two teenage boys in 2018. He was sentenced too 11 years in prison with all but four years and nine months suspended, the Winchester Star reported.

This is a developing story


