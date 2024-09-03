Henrico woman 'loved by everyone' killed in Chesterfield shooting, arrest made

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield Police released new information about a fatal shooting along the 3700 block of Passage Way Drive in Chester.

Seth J. Branch, 20, was arrested and charged in connection to the shooting death of 22-year-old Allison J. Tignor.

"At about 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, police responded to a report of a shooting. Once on scene, officers found [Tignor] suffering from a gunshot wound. [She] was transported to an area hospital where she died as a result of her injuries on September 3," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote. "During the early morning hours of August 30, Seth J. Branch, 20, was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in relation to the shooting. [He] is currently being held at Riverside Regional Jail without bond. Additional charges against him are expected."

Provided to WTVR Allison Tignor

Police listed Branch's home address as the 3700 block of Passage Way Drive.

Police said Branch and Tignor had been in a relationship before the shooting.

Tignor, who graduated from Freeman High School and was studying to become a nurse, lived in western Henrico County.

"Allison was a student, a nanny, an aunt, and an amazing sister. She was loved by everyone," sister Cameron Gurrieri shared with CBS 6.

Allison's family setup a GoFundMe to help pay for her funeral.

"I am seeking support to cover her funeral expenses and any additional costs that arise," Gurrieri wrote. "Any contribution you can make will be deeply appreciated as we navigate this profound loss and honor her memory. Thank you for your kindness and support during this challenging time."

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.