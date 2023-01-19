Missing Chesterfield girl may be with ex-boyfriend in red car with 'Save the Bay' bumper sticker, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 15-year-old girl from Chesterfield who may be with her ex-boyfriend in a red Subaru Forester with a "Save the Bay" bumper sticker.

Chesterfield Police said officers are searching for Allison Brady, who was last seen walking in the 1400 block of Lundy Terrace at about 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Chesterfield Police

The girl is believed to be with her ex-boyfriend, 18-year-old Adam Fazar, and they may be in the Roanoke area, according to officers.

The pair are believed to be driving a 2002 red Subaru Forester Wagon with Virginia license plates UTN-3195 and a "Save the Bay" bumper sticker.

Chesterfield Police

Police described Brady as a white female, about 5 feet tall and weighing roughly 100 pounds. The teen has brown hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a purple hoodie, blue jeans, and a black raincoat.

Brady left her home without her required medication, police said.

Anyone with information about Brady's whereabouts is urged to cal the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

