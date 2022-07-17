Watch Now
Alligator found in Virginia swimming pool reunited with owner

Posted at 7:03 PM, Jul 17, 2022
CHESAPEAKE, Va. -- An alligator is safe after being found swimming in a Chesapeake homeowner's pool on Friday.

According to a Facebook post by Chesapeake Animal Services, Animal Control officers learned three weeks ago that an alligator from Jack's Jungle had gone missing. The alligator's owner did not know if the reptile escaped, was stolen or was let out of its enclosure.

Friday, resident on Taft Road alerted authorities that an alligator was in their backyard pool.

Animal Control and the alligator's owner worked to remove the reptile, aptly named "Splash," from the pool. He was then taken back home — just a few houses down from the one where he was found swimming.

"See you later, alligator!" Chesapeake Animal Services said in its Facebook post.

