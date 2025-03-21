All Fredericksburg schools abruptly close for security reasons: 'No staff report'

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Fredericksburg City Public Schools announced that all schools would be closed Friday, March 21, due to security reasons.

"We are closing for safety and security reasons based on information we received late last night and early this morning," messages on social media read. "Again, all Fredericksburg City Public Schools are closed today out of an abundance of caution. No staff should report."

Neither schools nor police have shared details about the information that prompted the abrupt closing.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

