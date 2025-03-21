Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

All Fredericksburg schools abruptly close for security reasons: 'No staff report'

Web_1200x630_BreakingNews_100220_aj.jpg
WTVR
Web_1200x630_BreakingNews_100220_aj.jpg
Posted
and last updated

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Fredericksburg City Public Schools announced that all schools would be closed Friday, March 21, due to security reasons.

"We are closing for safety and security reasons based on information we received late last night and early this morning," messages on social media read. "Again, all Fredericksburg City Public Schools are closed today out of an abundance of caution. No staff should report."

Neither schools nor police have shared details about the information that prompted the abrupt closing.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

Richmond Sheriff Antionette Irving on 'Untold - A WTVR Podcast'

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone