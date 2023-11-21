Richmond man giving away free Thanksgiving food and holiday haircuts

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tommy Williams and Deandre Harris-Smith's All Equals Project will once again provide hot meals and other necessities to those in need this Thanksgiving.

"Last year, we gave away over 300 pieces of chicken in two hours. So, I'm thinking that it will be a big turnout," Williams said about his non-profit group's effort.

The Thanksgiving giveaway will take place at the corner of R and 25th Street in Richmond from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Williams said there will be plenty of hot food for anyone who wants a plate.

"This year we'll have chicken, turkey, macaroni we'll have a bunch of sides out here," he said.

The group is also giving away canned goods, hygiene bags, clothes for kids and adults, and even free haircuts.

"We're planning to at least cut 10 heads, so that'll be good," Williams said.

The group is still in need of donations and volunteers for the big day.

"Adult clothing, hygiene items, anything will help," he said. "Your donation could mean that people have shoes on their feet or coats around their bodies."

Proud of their progress, Williams said this event has grown since its start five years ago, and he hopes this year's impact will be the biggest ever.

"Just to see how small I started out as just one or two tables to get to five, six tables, we can make a little bit of an impact towards a bigger cause. There's plenty of other nonprofits that are giving back on Thanksgiving day and I definitely appreciate them, but just showing that we can collectively come together as a unit and help out," he said.

Again, if you'd like to donate or volunteer you can contact the co-founder via Instagram.

Donations still needed include:



Adult clothing



Canned goods



Hygiene items

