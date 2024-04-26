All about Ashland Train Day: Virginia town's street festival and railroad extravaganza

ASHLAND, Va. -- Ashland Train Day, a free street festival and railroad extravaganza that celebrates the charming Virginia town's love of all things trains, is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"We want to make the tracks the center of the center of the universe. So we're surrounding the tracks with all of our railroad fun," Louise Keaton, the marketing director for Downtown Ashland Association, said.

For two decades, Ashland has celebrated its love for trains with the festival.

"Our entire downtown was built around these tracks in the 1800s," Keaton said. "We want to celebrate that history by sharing our history, by creating events like Ashland Day, and here at Downtown Ashland Association we're working towards the vitality of our downtown every day."

WTVR Downtown Ashland Association Marketing Director Louise Keaton

For the 20th anniversary of Ashland Train Day, visitors can expect to see more vendors, food trucks as well as some special attractions.

"We have railroad history thanks to the National Museum, the Hanover Black Heritage Society and the Haunted History Tours of Ashland," Keaton said. "We of course have Touch a Truck thanks to RCI Builders, so you can get a hands-on experience with your favorite vehicles."

There is a scavenger hunt, model trains for the kids, and new this year, a beer garden for the adults at the Hanover Arts and Activity Center.

"Our 20th anniversary is being celebrated by Amtrak with the Amtrak raffle to two tickets anywhere along the East Coast," Keaton said. "As well as by Sports Page Bar and Grill and Trackside Kitchen and Wine. They are the reason that today is entirely free."

WTVR Ashland Train Day

Registration for the Amtrak raffle is now open online. The winner will be announced on Train Day.

"One of the things we're most excited about is Children's Day, thanks to Los Regios. They are bringing the Mexican Children's Day traditions right here to Ashland just like they do every day through their store," Keaton said.

Teresa Lopez de Ocanas, who owns Los Regios said the store just celebrated its second anniversary.

I've been living here since 2010 and I love Train Day," Lopez de Ocanas said. "I love my town and I love to see all the trains. At first, believe me, when I moved here, I was like, 'Oh my God, trains!' You know all the sounds, but you [end up] loving your town that you know is full of trains during the day."

WTVR Teresa Lopez de Ocanas

And now her store, in partnership with the YMCA, is hosting the Children's Day Celebration with performances, entertainment and giveaways.

"We have more than 300 toys that we're gonna give away to all the kids that show up that day," she said. "We have a special bag full of candy and some of the information from you know, different stuff here in Ashland."

Street parking is available for Train Day, but there is also parking at three designated areas with free shuttle rides sponsored by Randolph Macon College.

"We also suggest that you go ahead and take the train into Ashland," Keaton encouraged. "So that way you can be dropped off right in the middle of all of the action without having to worry about parking at all."

More than 200 volunteers and first responders help make the free event such a success.

Click here for more information about Ashland Train Day.

