'All Abilities Art Show' held in Richmond, all proceeds benefit art center

RICHMOND, Va. — An event in Richmond on Friday afternoon helped showcase a local artist.

The "All Abilities Art Show" featured work by artist Mike Haubenstock, a painter based in Glen Allen.

The event was hosted by Good Foods Grocery and Commonwealth Autism as part of their ongoing exhibits for local artists.

Through a partnership with Commonwealth Autism, Good Foods Grocery employs people with autism, giving them specialized training and support.

Guests had the opportunity to browse Haubenstock's work and sample different wines.

All proceeds went to Crossroads Art Center, which gives Richmond artists a chance to showcase and sell their work.

