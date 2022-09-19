Midlothian teen killed on Route 288

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police identified the driver killed in a Sunday morning crash on Route 288, near the Courthouse Road exit in Chesterfield County, as 19-year-old Alissa Jayne Sharifi.

Police said the Midlothian teen was not wearing a seatbelt when she drove off the road and overturned her 2004 Nissan Pathfinder.

The crash was reported at about 7:08 a.m. on Sunday, September 18, in the northbound lanes.

The cause of the crash remained under police investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.