Midlothian teen killed on Route 288

Police identified the driver killed in a Sunday morning crash on Route 288, near the Courthouse Road exit in Chesterfield County, as 19-year-old Alissa Jayne Sharifi.
Posted at 11:38 AM, Sep 19, 2022
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police identified the driver killed in a Sunday morning crash on Route 288, near the Courthouse Road exit in Chesterfield County, as 19-year-old Alissa Jayne Sharifi.

Police said the Midlothian teen was not wearing a seatbelt when she drove off the road and overturned her 2004 Nissan Pathfinder.

The crash was reported at about 7:08 a.m. on Sunday, September 18, in the northbound lanes.

The cause of the crash remained under police investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

