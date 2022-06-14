Woman killed after running car off-road, hitting tree in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A woman is dead after her car ran off the road and struck a tree on Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday around 9:15 a.m., a Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling northbound on East Richmond Road from Nine Mile Road to Dabbs House Road.

The Jeep entered a sharp left-hand curve, approximately 500 feet south of Dabbs House Road, failing to maintain control when it exited the road to the right. The car then hit a tree, coming to a final rest.

The driver and only occupant of the car, Alicia Leigh Brooks-Howard, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene by Henrico Fire.

A combination of wet roadway and speed are considered factors in this crash, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 if they believe they have any details that may assist investigators about this incident.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.