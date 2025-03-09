Henrico native who lost brother in World War II honored at Gold Star family member

RICHMOND, Va. — A Henrico County native has been honored for being a Gold Star family member 81 years after his brother made the ultimate sacrifice in World War II.

A special ceremony honored 101-year-old Alfred Hunter, who is the younger brother and the last surviving family member of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Robert H. Hunter. He was killed in action in Normandy, France, on Aug. 9, 1944.

During the ceremony held at the Defense Supply Center of Richmond, where Alfred worked as a teenager during the war, Congressman Rob Wittman (VA-01) recognized him with the Gold Star.

Alfred followed in his brother’s footsteps by also serving in the military.

The late Hunter's name is enshrined at the Virginia War Memorial.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube