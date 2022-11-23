Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Woman arrested in deadly Richmond shooting; victim was found on sidewalk, police say

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on November 21, 2022
Posted at 12:53 PM, Nov 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-23 12:53:05-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- A woman has been arrested in a deadly shooting on Richmond's Northside Monday.

Officers were called to the 900 block of St. Paul Street around 4:15 p.m. for the report of a shooting, according to James Mercante with Richmond Police.

When police arrived, officers found 29-year-old Tynisa Tony of Richmond unresponsive on the sidewalk, Mercante said. Tony, who was suffering from a gunshot wound, was taken to an area hospital where she later died.

Alfontasia Elleby
Alfontasia Elleby

Police arrested 25-year-old Alfontasia Elleby of Richmond. She was charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, Mercante said.

No details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at 804-646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone