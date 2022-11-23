Woman arrested in deadly Richmond shooting; victim was found on sidewalk, police say

RICHMOND, Va. -- A woman has been arrested in a deadly shooting on Richmond's Northside Monday.

Officers were called to the 900 block of St. Paul Street around 4:15 p.m. for the report of a shooting, according to James Mercante with Richmond Police.

When police arrived, officers found 29-year-old Tynisa Tony of Richmond unresponsive on the sidewalk, Mercante said. Tony, who was suffering from a gunshot wound, was taken to an area hospital where she later died.

Richmond Police Alfontasia Elleby





Police arrested 25-year-old Alfontasia Elleby of Richmond. She was charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, Mercante said.

No details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at 804-646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.