Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Bridgewater College shooting suspect indicted on 6 charges

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on November 21, 2022
Posted at 10:04 PM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 22:04:02-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- The suspect in the Bridgewater College shooting that killed two officers in February was indicted on six charges on Monday.

Twenty-eight-year-old Alexander Campbell appeared in front of a grand jury on Monday afternoon that determined there was enough evidence to move forward with the trial. Campbell faces several charges, including two counts of felony murder of a law enforcement officer.

On February 1, 2022, Virginia State Police said campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson and campus police officer John Painter responded to a call for a suspicious man on the grounds of Memorial Hall at Bridgewater College.

After a brief interaction with Campbell, troopers said he shot both officers and ran away.

Campbell will be in court again on December 19.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone