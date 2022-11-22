Bridgewater College shooting suspect indicted on 6 charges

RICHMOND, Va. -- The suspect in the Bridgewater College shooting that killed two officers in February was indicted on six charges on Monday.

Twenty-eight-year-old Alexander Campbell appeared in front of a grand jury on Monday afternoon that determined there was enough evidence to move forward with the trial. Campbell faces several charges, including two counts of felony murder of a law enforcement officer.

On February 1, 2022, Virginia State Police said campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson and campus police officer John Painter responded to a call for a suspicious man on the grounds of Memorial Hall at Bridgewater College.

After a brief interaction with Campbell, troopers said he shot both officers and ran away.

Campbell will be in court again on December 19.

