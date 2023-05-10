Louisa man killed amid custody dispute

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. -- A custody dispute ended in deadly gunfire Tuesday afternoon in Louisa County, according to investigators.

Alex Brown, 29, of Louisa, was shot and killed along the 700 block of South Lakeshore Drive in Louisa.

David Branham, 36 of Madison, was later arrested for Brown's murder.

"It was determined through witness statements that David Branham was recently involved in a custody dispute involving the victim and had also initially shot into a vehicle occupied by Alex Brown and several others," Louisa Sheriff's spokesperson Chuck Love wrote in an email. "Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Scene Units are currently in the process of interviewing and collecting evidence to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident."

Branham was charged with murder and attempted malicious wounding. Additional charges were pending, according to investigators.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at 540-967-1234 or Louisa Crime Solvers at 800-346-1466.

