Search continues for missing Virginia woman: 'We really need to find her'

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, Va. -- The search for a missing 69-year-old woman from Prince Edward County entered a fifth day Saturday as authorities worry about her well-being because of the extreme heat.

Aletha Gee Walton, who is from the Keysville/ Meherrin area of the county, was last seen by a family member on Sunday, May 15, Prince Edward County Sheriff L.A. “Tony” Epps said.

“We remain hopeful, but we really need to find her,” Epps said in a Facebook post late Friday. “There is a growing concern for her well-being due to the length of time she has been missing and the extreme heat this weekend.”

Crews have been searching for Walton near her Meherrin home since she was reported missing Tuesday.

"She is believed to have left on foot and may still be in the area," Epps said.

The sheriff urged landowners near Simplicity, Virso, Mt. Pleasant, Cabbage Patch Road to U.S. 15, to "please walk your property and search all outbuildings."

“If you have game cameras on your property, we ask you to please check the photographs," Epps said. "If you find anything that indicates someone has been on your property, please call 911 or the Sheriff’s Office at 434-392-8101.”

Officials was described Walton as African American, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing purple pants.

“While we appreciate each and every offer from the community to help us with the search, this weekend there will still be an intensive effort using canine units. Additional personnel in the search area could complicate the tracking by these trained dogs,” Epps said. “When our current resources are exhausted, a call to action for community volunteers could be our next step. In the meantime, if you live in or travel through the area, please be observant and notify the Sheriff’s Office if you believe you have information that may assist us in finding Mrs. Walton.”

If anyone has seen Walter or has any information about her whereabouts, dial 911 or call the Prince Edward County Sheriff's Office at 434-392-8101.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

