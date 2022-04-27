Alert trucker spots missing 5-year-old Pennsylvania girl in Caroline County

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. -- Sheriff Tony Lippa says he's proud of his deputies for making an arrest Tuesday and recovering a five-year-old Pennsylvania girl safely.

He's also impressed with the vigilance of the driver of a car carrier, saying it shows highway warning signs can work.

Surveillance video from the Route 207 Exxon station shows Caroline County deputies arrested a woman for the alleged abduction of her five-year-old daughter.

WTVR

It also shows Caroline Lt. Travis Nutter buying the little girl snacks to calm her nerves.

"There was a truck driver from New York who said he was driving through Pennsylvania today and saw the Amber Alert for the little girl and a car description and when he got here, he saw that girl and car and called 911," said Nutter.

That alert truck driver ended Courtney Foulk’s alleged run from the law.

Pennsylvania authorities said Foulk only has supervised visits with her little girl. When the child's grandmother went into a grocery store to grab a few things on Monday night, she returned to find the car, Courtney and her granddaughter missing.

“The child informed us that they were on their way to Florida and that they were gonna live there from now on," Nutter said.

Deputies say Foulk had been in Caroline County for a good portion of Tuesday and seemed to have run out of money to travel any further.

"When deputies searched the car they were in, they were unable to locate any clothes for the child or the mother,” said Nutter. “There was no food, no money for the mother to be able to purchase food and that sort of thing."

Foulk was arrested and is awaiting extradition at Pamunkey Regional Jail.

The little girl will be returned to her grandmother.