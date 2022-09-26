Police ID Chesterfield man killed walking along busy Henrico road

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Police have released the name of the 52-year-old man killed walking along a busy road in Henrico County Saturday night.

The pedestrian has been identified at 52-year-old Alberto Gutierrez of

Chesterfield County.

The crash remains under investigation.

Officers responded after 911 calls about a person hit by car around 8:40 p.m. Nine Mile Road near the intersection of Kenway Avenue.

The victim, Alberto Gutierrez of Chesterfield County, was taken to an area hospital where he later died of his injuries, according to officers.

Police said the driver of the Ford Focus that hit Gutierrez remained at the scene and cooperated with officers.

No charges have been filed, but police noted the crash remains under investigation.

"Henrico Police reminds everyone to do their part and follow these tips when walking, cycling, or driving," officers wrote. "Together, we can help make the roadways safer for our families and community."

Henrico Police Pedestrian Driver Safety Info

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.