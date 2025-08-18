VSP: Virginia man, juvenile killed in wrong-way crash in Caroline County

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. — Two people, including a juvenile, were killed in a crash on Route 30 in Caroline County on Sunday, according to Virginia State Police.

According to officials, the crash occurred before 3:48 p.m. when a van crossed the center line and struck a tractor-trailer which was heading west. The van then ran off the left side of the road and into the woods where it struck a tree.

The driver of the van, 46-year-old Alberio Samperio of Annandale, and the juvenile front-seat passenger died at the scene.

Two additional juveniles in the back of the van were taken to the hospital by MedFlight. Everyone in the van was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured in the crash.

The crash in currently under investigation.

