Man hospitalized following officer-involved shooting in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. -- One man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was shot by police in Albemarle County.

Police say they received a call for a shooting at the Parkway Village Apartments in Waynesboro just after 5:00 Wednesday evening.

When Waynesboro police officers responded, they said they saw the suspect's car driving away from the scene. Officers tried to initiate a traffic stop on the car, but the suspect continued driving, and a police pursuit began.

The pursuit continued into Albemarle County and eventually ended in the eastbound lanes of I-64 when the car, a Lincoln MKX, crashed into a guardrail.

Police say after an hour of getting the suspect to surrender, shots were fired. The suspect was hospitalized at UVA Medical Center for life-threatening injuries.

No officers were injured during the shooting. A gun was recovered. The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave.

The shooting is currently under investigation by Virginia State Police.

One man was hospitalized at UVA Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries in the Waynesboro shooting that officers initially responded to.

If you have any information, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017 or the Waynesboro Police Department at 540-942-6675.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

