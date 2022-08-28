Man injured in Richmond house fire

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man was injured in a house fire on Richmond's Northside Sunday afternoon, according to Richmond fire officials.

Crews were called to a home in the 700 block of Akron Street in the Washington Park neighborhood at 1:35 p.m. for a report of an electrical fire, Amy Vu, a spokeswoman for the Richmond Fire Department, said.

When firefighters arrived, they spotted smoke and flames coming from the house.

"Crews worked quickly to put out the fire inside and ventilate from the roof," Vu said.

One man, who was outside the home when crews arrived, was taken to an area hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Officials said the fire was marked under control just after 2:20 p.m.

The Richmond Fire Investigations Unit is working to figure out how the fire started, officials said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.