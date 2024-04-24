Henrico police close road near Richmond International due to fallen powerlines

Watch Now
RICHMOND, Va. -- Henrico County Police have announced the closure of a roadway near Richmond International Airport due to power lines being in the roadway.

Currently the closure is on Charles City Road between Beulah Road and Monahan Road. Henrico police say that the lines were brought down by an accident but didn't clarify what happened.

Dominion Energy is reporting that 305 customers are without power due to the fallen lines. Police are waiting on a Dominion crew to arrive to the scene for a damage assessment. There is no time frame for the road to reopen.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

