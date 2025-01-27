Boy critically injured after shooting at Henrico apartments, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A young person was critically injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in Highland Springs Saturday night.

Police received a call about a shooting in the 100 block of Airport Place at the Oakmeade Apartments around 9:40 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a boy inside an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was then taken to the hospital with injuries that were described as life-threatening.

"The Henrico Police Criminal Investigations Section is in the early stages of a shooting investigation," police said.

No details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released.

