Man pleads guilty to threatening flight attendants, forcing plane to land at Richmond International Airport

RICHMOND, Va. — A New York man who threatened flight attendants and passengers, forcing the plane he was traveling on to land at Richmond International Airport, pleaded guilty to his charges on Tuesday.

A news release from the Department of Justice says that James Tyqwon Ford, 31, was on a nonstop flight from Puerto Rico to New York on May 13, 2023.

Before the first beverage service, flight attendants smelled alcohol on the plane and made an announcement that passengers were prohibited from drinking personal alcohol on board.

After the announcement, Ford became disruptive and used profanity against the flight attendants.



A flight attendant told Ford that cursing at the crew was not allowed and reminded him about the alcohol policy. He also told him that police would be called when the flight landed.

The DOJ says Ford then made more lewd comments and said the police would have to "catch him first." He then walked to the back of the plane and threatened a flight attendant, saying he wanted to punch her in the face and shoot her.

Passengers told the flight crew that Ford was making them afraid for their safety and he threatened to "tear the plane apart."

Ford then threatened that he would have his friends from New York follow the crew members and "destroy them."

The flight was forced to land in Richmond, where Ford was removed from the plane.

Ford is scheduled to be sentenced on April 2.

