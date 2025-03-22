Man killed, woman critically injured in crash near Richmond International Airport

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A man was killed and a woman was critically injured in a crash impacting drivers headed to Richmond International Airport.
Henrico Police were called to the wreck at the intersection of Airport Drive and Audubon Drive just before 2:15 a.m. Saturday.
When officers arrived, they found a man who was pronounced deceased at the scene and a woman suffering from life-threatening injuries. She was taken to an area hospital.
SCENE VIDEO: Man killed, woman critically injured in crash near Richmond airport
The crash closed Airport Drive between Interstate 64 and Route 60.
"This will have a significant impact on morning airport traffic," police said. "Travelers should utilize Laburnum Avenue to Route 60 as a detour. "
Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000, Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000, or submit the information through the P3Tips app. Information submitted through Crime Stoppers and the P3Tips application can be completed anonymously.
This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.
📲: CONNECT WITH US
Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube