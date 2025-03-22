Man killed, woman critically injured in crash near Richmond International Airport

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A man was killed and a woman was critically injured in a crash impacting drivers headed to Richmond International Airport.

Henrico Police were called to the wreck at the intersection of Airport Drive and Audubon Drive just before 2:15 a.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was pronounced deceased at the scene and a woman suffering from life-threatening injuries. She was taken to an area hospital.

SCENE VIDEO: Man killed, woman critically injured in crash near Richmond airport

The crash closed Airport Drive between Interstate 64 and Route 60.

"This will have a significant impact on morning airport traffic," police said. "Travelers should utilize Laburnum Avenue to Route 60 as a detour. "

