How rules for Airbnb and other short-term rentals may change in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- A long-awaited update to Richmond’s regulations for short-term home rentals is hitting the home stretch. Proposed changes to the city’s zoning ordinance relating to short-term rentals (STRs) were introduced at Monday’s City Council meeting and are headed to the Planning Commission for consideration at its next meeting, Aug. 21. The amendment has been in the works since early last year and has been planned since the city adopted its current rules in mid-2020. Officials said at the time they would revisit the rules after a year to see how operators perform and tweak the ordinance as needed.

