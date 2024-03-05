Watch Now
Teen killed behind Henrico apartment, police arrest two and seek third murder suspect

Posted at 11:39 AM, Mar 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-05 11:39:51-05

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Two people were arrested and a third remained on the run in connection to the murder of a Henrico County teenager.

Aidan Christopher Cameron, 18, of Henrico County, was found with gunshot wounds behind an apartment building along the 1600 block of Lakeside Avenue on February 26, 2024, according to police. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Jaiden Akiva-Nadir Fowlkes, 18, and Diamond Chrishell Henley, 21, both of Henrico, were later arrested in connection to the crime.

"On Monday, March 4, 2024, Henrico Police took two adults into custody on charges of 2nd-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "Detectives within the Henrico County Police Division continue to search for a third suspect, Travis Lamar Paige, Jr., 22, who is wanted on warrants of 2nd-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony."

Paige, Travis.png
Travis Paige

Anyone with information was asked to call Det. Ensor at 804-501-5794 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Anyone who knew Aidan Cameron can share their memories here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
