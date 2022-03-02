Man arrested in Henrico's second homicide of the year

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A man has been arrested in a homicide on Tuesday night.

On Tuesday, first responders were called to the 2500 block of Bromby Street for a medical emergency just before 10:30 p.m.

Once on the scene, responders determined it was an active scene and deemed it a homicide.

This marks the second homicide in Henrico County in 2022.

Ahoto Mulazim, 57, of Henrico was pronounced dead on the scene by medical personnel.

Henrico Police took Shawn Keon Mickie, 38, of Henrico into custody before midnight in the 100 block of Engleside Drive for his role in the incident.

Mickie is charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He will remain in custody at the Henrico County jail without bond.

