NFL 'Day of Play' at Richmond school promotes movement, heart health education

RICHMOND, Va. — The American Heart Association and the NFL created an immersive day of movement and heart health education at a Richmond school.

Tim Hightower, a former running back for the Commanders, led kids at the Creative Learning Center Tuesday morning. The school was one of 35 nationwide to win a "Day of Play," which was all about encouraging kids to move their body and have fun.

Elementary Coordinator April Hicks said, "I'd say the kids got to have lots of fun today and learn about hard work. This has taken about a year for all of this to be put together, so putting ourselves together and persevering through it all made this day possible."

The school also received an NFL Play 60 Day of Play interactive kit, packed with footballs, frisbees, jump ropes, kickballs, fitness dice, cones, and markers.

