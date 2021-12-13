After three years, the Forest Hill Avenue project is complete

RICHMOND, Va. -- In what should come as a relief to Southside drivers, the city announced Monday that the Department of Public Works has completed work on Forest Hill Avenue.

The $13-million project has closed lanes, altered traffic patterns, and slowed drivers for more than three years.

"With the completion of this project, the Department and City Administration would like to express our sincere gratitude for the patience, service interruptions, and detours endured by the community during the long construction process," a department spokesperson wrote in an email about the project.

The work was focused on Forest Hill Avenue between Hathaway Road and the Powhite Parkway.

According to the city, the federally-funded added:

A raised landscaped median for left turn lanes

A new storm sewer system for improved drainage

New sidewalks, curb, and gutters

Brick crosswalks

Bike lanes

A new traffic signal

Paving

Pavement markings

Street light improvements.

