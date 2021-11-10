After reaching goal, Northumberland Cub Scout pies mom in the face

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. -- Throwing a pie in someone's face is said to be greatly satisfying. Even if that person is your mom.

Brody Sprouse, who is 10-years-old, had the chance to do just that.

He and his Cub Scout Troop Number 250 in Northumberland County met their goal of raising hundreds of dollars for their annual fundraiser.

The prize for this achievement was a pie in the face of their Cubmaster, who happens to be Brody's mom Georgia.

Georgia said that the pack worked really hard selling popcorn and peanuts.

