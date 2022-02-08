After personal loss, this woman is spreading confidence through her writing

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two years ago, Angel Reynolds lost a family member to gun violence, something many of her students had already experienced over the years.

Reynolds knows how powerful grief can be. She spends much of her time helping children and families navigate through it when violence touches their communities and homes.

After her brother was murdered in 2020, she found herself struggling to cope.

"I never experienced personal loss to gun violence. It took me back. I've always had compassion for kids but it gave me a personal knowledge of what it feels like to go through that and not be okay," Reynolds said. "Time hasn't healed it for me. I realized that sometimes, you have to put yourself into something else to try to get over the pain, grief and loss."

Ultimately, this is how her book, titled I LOVE BEING ME, came to be.

"It's about a little girl trying to find her way and understanding hr features and liking who she is," Reynolds said.

Reynolds reflected back on her dream of someday publishing the books she wrote nearly 20 years ago as a Howard University student.

"I had them in journals. They were hand-written. Losing him, especially in this way, made me say, you've gotta stop saying what you are going to do because if tomorrow never comes, I haven't achieved the things I've wanted to achieve," Reynolds said.

Reynolds published her book a few months ago and loves to share the story with children.

When she shared the book and its affirmations with her own Boushall Middle School students, Reynolds said the reception she received was just what she needed to lift her heart, helping her get through one day at a time.

"I walked down the hall and had one o the kids say to me that she was enough. Means a lot they understood. I've had a couple young writers come to me and ask if I can help them and I say absolutely. I'll show you how I did it. Shows them that no matter how long you've had a dream, there's always an opportunity for it to come true," Reynolds said.

Reynolds said her next project is to complete a self-help series, a collection of books for counselors, teachers and parents to use as they try to navigate some tough subjects with children.

