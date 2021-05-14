After over a century, Powhatan County Fair goes back to its roots

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. -- It all started in 1919, with family and friends, games, food, music and free admission. For the 2021 Powhatan County Fair, organizers decided to go back to its roots.

"The entire weekend is free admission, free parking, free admission and pets are allowed, so bring your kids and your fur babies," Randa Jackson, an organizer with the county fair said.

With no admission charge and social distance guidelines, organizers plan to keep everyone safe during their visit as well as support the community with its healthy living initiative the Powhatan Foundation Dental Clinic for Children.

"They are going to come to the fairgrounds on Saturday morning at 9 a.m. and give free cleaning, dental treatments, fluoride treatment, extractions if necessary. You don’t have to sign up for the services, you can just show up with your children," Jackson said. "And what's so cute, the tooth fairy's going to be there!"

A welcome sight for children, another initiative and community service is the Cruz-N for a Cause car and bike food drive to benefit FeedMore.

"So we’re having a bunch of car clubs and bike clubs come in with their saddlebags full of food and their trunks full of food and we’re encouraging the public to come every day and donate nonperishable food items," Jackson said.

A chance to support others while enjoying the fair, and there’s plenty to enjoy; rides, games, food, live music, helicopter rides, and a new attraction called Terror Haunt, there are charges for some rides and games.

The Powhatan County Fair runs from May 14th through the 16th at the county fairgrounds.

You can find more information about the event by visiting the county fair's website.