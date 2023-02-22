After going missing for 9 years, cat reunited with Henrico owner

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Piper the cat is home with her Henrico owner after going missing for nine years.

On February 21, Henrico County Police's Animal Protection Unit got a call from a resident about a stray cat that wouldn't leave its porch. An officer responded and brought the cat to a shelter, where she was scanned for a microchip and was discovered to have one.

After calling veterinarians in the area, animal protection officers were able to track down Piper's owner and contact them.

After searching for so long, Piper's owner eventually marked her as deceased with the microchip company. While the news was difficult to believe at first, the owner was overjoyed to learn her long-lost furry friend was back home.

Henrico Police said this story is an important reminder to pet owners to get their pets microchipped in case they go missing.