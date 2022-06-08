Watch
After mass shootings, safety measures discussed for Chesterfield schools

After multiple mass shootings across the nation, Chesterfield County leaders are taking stock of how they are keeping children and their teachers safe.
Posted at 11:14 PM, Jun 07, 2022
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- After multiple mass shootings across the nation, Chesterfield County leaders are taking stock of how they are keeping children and their teachers safe.

Right now, all middle and high schools have security cameras, along with 24 elementary schools. 16 other schools don't have cameras at this time but are expected to have them by July 2023.

The district also uses an emergency phone app called Rave. When the app is activated, police are notified to hopefully speed up response to an emergency.

There is also multi-agency active shooter training which includes school staff.

By next summer, electronic key control boxes will be installed at schools to grant easier and faster access to police and others in case of an emergency.

After hearing what is in place and what is planned, one school board member asked security staff what do they not have that they wished they did to further enhance school security.

Door prop sensor equipment, a radio system to have direct contact with police and a staff member solely dedicated to training were all named.

One of the newest safety initiatives is secure vestibules that limit initial access to buildings to visitors or potential bad actors.

Installation in high school buildings is currently underway.

