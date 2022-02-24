Watch
After Hours Concerts could switch Chesterfield stages

Chesterfield County
Chris Janson held a performance at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds in October 2021. It was one of two concerts produced by EventMakers-USA at the fairgrounds.
Posted at 10:13 AM, Feb 24, 2022
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Just months after getting the green light for a test-run of concerts at Chesterfield County Fairgrounds, EventMakers-USA is seeking a new venue in the county. The Chesterfield Board of Supervisors is slated in early March to consider an amendment to a license agreement with the After Hours Concerts series promoter that would allow it to step away from its current venue at the fairgrounds in favor of the River City Sportsplex. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

