After Hours Concerts could switch Chesterfield stages

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Just months after getting the green light for a test-run of concerts at Chesterfield County Fairgrounds, EventMakers-USA is seeking a new venue in the county. The Chesterfield Board of Supervisors is slated in early March to consider an amendment to a license agreement with the After Hours Concerts series promoter that would allow it to step away from its current venue at the fairgrounds in favor of the River City Sportsplex. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

