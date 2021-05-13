After Hours Concert Series moves to bigger venue with full lineup

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. -- The area's most popular concert series has a new home and a state-of-the-art stage.

"The interesting part is we’re not just drawing from the Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield areas, we’re drawing from Fredericksburg, Staunton, up into DC," After Hours Executive Producer Larry Creeger said.

Creeger says you won’t be disappointed because the series has a new home in Caroline County and a bigger stage.

"It can accommodate virtually any of the major artists we want which is one of the main reasons we got it because Brad Paisley, Toby Keith, Old Dominion, groups like that just couldn’t play on a smaller stage," Creeger said.

After Hours takes up 12 acres at Meadow Event Park. Six-and-a-half of those acres are for the concert venue itself.

"If you run the numbers on that we can accommodate 33,000 people at a regular concert type of situation," Creeger said. "We can accommodate 8,500 totally social distance."

Seating is six feet apart in a bubble circle, accommodating up to six people.

Creeger says tickets are selling for all concerts.

"We have The Commodores coming and there’s a lot of excitement over that, we have Hanson coming," Creeger said.

You can also see artists like Jon Pardi, Foreigner, Melissa Etheridge and Ludacris. Jamey Johnson opens the series on May 14.

The After Hours series is right off I-95 North just past Kings Dominion in the same location where the Illuminate Light Show was. For more information visit their website.