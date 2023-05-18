After Hours Concert Series returns to rock Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond’s beloved After Hours Concert Series returns this week with country singer Jo Dee Messina kicking off the 2023 season.

“We're coming to town! Come out and join us!" Messina told CBS 6’s GeNienne Samuels. “I always tell my audience, I come from a place of gratitude. Just grateful to be here; be able to sing; grateful to have folks out at the show!”

Messina’s music catalog includes multiple number-one hits such as "Bye Bye, "I'm Alright" and “Bring on the Rain” featuring Tim McGraw.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, May 19.

The shows at Meadow Event Park in Dowell run through September.

Future headliners in the After Hours Concert Series this year include Chris Young, Lee Brice, Nelly, Dan and Shay, Lady A, The Beach Boys, and Counting Crows.

Fellow country star Kip Moore kicks off the Chesterfield After Hours shows at River City Sportsplex on June 3.

Others to headline at that venue this summer include Gary Allan, Josh Turner, The Temptations and The Four Tops.

For more information, visit www.afterhoursconcertseries.com.

