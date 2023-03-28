After his wife was allegedly attacked while taking out the trash, Chesterfield man shares words of caution

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The husband of a Chesterfield woman who was allegedly assaulted over the weekend while walking her dog is sending a message of caution to others.

The woman, a mother to a toddler and a five-month-old baby, was walking her dog and talking out the trash on Water Creek Court on Sunday in Midlothian when Chesterfield Police say a man approached her in the parking lot.

After the woman told the man that she didn't speak English, police say he kept walking towards her, eventually punching her in the face and strangling her. Chesterfield Police said that at one point during the altercation, the suspect tried to drag the woman into the woods.

"Finally she was fighting so hard and strong that she broke free and started screaming, you know, for help," the woman's husband said.

Police said the woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Her husband does not want his name shared but wants the suspect to be captured, saying her fears for not only his wife's safety but also for the safety of anyone who has to walk to their car at night.

"Anything can happen at any time so we have to be careful. Horrified, I mean, so scary. I want to park closer to the building so I'm not so far away, especially at night but even during the day. I have kids with me and feel like I need to carry something now that will protect me and them."

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that a dark-colored SUV was seen fleeing the scene, speeding out of the apartment complex.

Anyone with information about this assault is urged to contact police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

