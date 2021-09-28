After a mishap, two more early voting sites open in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- More locations for early voting are opening Tuesday so citizens in Richmond have convenient locations to cast their ballots ahead of election day.

Those two locations include Hickory Hill Community Center on the Southside and at City Hall in Downtown Richmond.

This comes after a number of people reached out to the CBS 6 Problem Solvers frustrated that not all early voting locations were open when they were supposed to be on Sept. 17.

The only place people could vote was the Registrar's Office on Laburnum Avenue.

However, Richmond General Registrar Keith Balmer -- who has been in charge for only four months -- said the confusion came when the website said one thing, but the locations were not actually ready. But he took responsibility.

"Charge it to my head, not my heart," said Balmer. "I'm just glad this is...there's a resolution here, and that you actually will be able to cast your vote at Hickory Hill."​

Despite the mistake, the registrar hopes everyone will understand the mishap.

You can make your vote count here at either of the newly-opened locations during the week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

