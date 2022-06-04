After 8 hours, barricade situation in Chesterfield comes to end

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- After over eight hours, a barricade situation in Chesterfield County has come to an end.

One neighbor said that around 11:20 on Friday morning, he ran down the street and saw a man beating his elderly stepfather. The neighbor then said the man tossed his own elderly mother to the ground and snatched her purse.

SWAT Team members played a strategic waiting game with a suspect who had multiple arrest warrants and was barricaded inside of the home.

"We obtained warrants for the sole occupant of the house and when we came back to serve them, he would not make contact with police."

For eight hours, police strategically moved to and from the house, using different techniques to try and get the suspect to come out.

Around 7:45 p.m. on Friday, their patience paid off.

Although SWAT members had to go into the home and bring the suspect out, it was done without shots fired and without injuries.

The suspect was checked by EMS as a precaution and then was taken by police to the Chesterfield County Jail.

The suspect's parents are said to be okay.

