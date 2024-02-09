Affidavit obtained by CBS 6 reveals new details in Hollywood Buck killing

Content warning: Some of the details in the following story may be difficult for some.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va., — A search warrant obtained by CBS 6 is revealing new insight into the illegal killing of the rare Hollywood buck in December 2023.

Jason Walters, 36, now faces 19 separate wildlife violations all related to the deaths of three deer in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR).

One of those deer, was the Hollywood Buck, a deer that was known to roam the Hollywood Cemetery in Richmond's Oregon Hill neighborhood, and was a familiar presence to residents living nearby.

The affidavit showed Conservation Police Officer Zach Howlett interviewed Jason Walters on December 15, one day after he allegedly killed the Hollywood Buck and his pictures were posted on a popular Facebook hunting group.

Walters told the officer that the dear head and antlers were at another location other than his house, according to the court documents.

Walters returned from a dead end on Alcott Rd with the head of the deer in question and "the deer head was brought out in a large silver plastic flower pot and placed in a yellow trash bag."

On December 16, the affidavit revealed investigators returned to Walters’ property and located a black Chevrolet Surburban with an archery target in the back of the vehicle. The officer wrote that it was the same black SUV witnesses said picked Walters up from his home on December 14, the day of the killing.

Alan Proffitt confirmed he owned the SUV and admitted to picking Walters up on December 14. 36-year-old Proffitt of Richmond, was also arrested and charged in connection to the case, as police believe him to be an accomplice in the killings of the deer.

A search warrant of the black SUV conducted on December 16 on the revealed multiple hair fibers consisted with White-tailed deer and blood smears in the cargo space, front driver and passenger areas.

A search warrant of Walter's cell phone on December 28 revealed a voice message Walters sent to Proffitt saying he left another set of antlers in his canoe and asks "Proffitt to place them in a plastic bag and put then somewhere where they will not get broken like in the garage."

Walters referred to Proffitt as his cousin, according to the affidavit.

The officer then writes, "Based on my investigation I believe that deer parts from other deer Mr. Walters killed illegally were taken to Proffitt's house by Walters and hid for safe keeping."

Online records do not list an attorney representing Walters.

Walters is due in court again to be arraigned on February 27 in Richmond General District Court. Proffitt will be arraigned March 19.

